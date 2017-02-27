Council to explain new bin system

SMELLY BINS: John Sweeney, Pat Tate and Cliff Clothier are worried about the new red bin collection service.

THERE'S been a lot of confusion about the Tweed Shire Council's upcoming changes to the bin service set to come into effect on July 1.

The new three bin system will incorporate a green-lid organics bin for food and garden waste and will be collected weekly.

But its the red bin pick-up schedule changing from weekly to fortnightly that has got residents concerned.

Banora Point and District Residents Association Vice President John Sweeney said it was the lack of communication from council that has riled up the community.

"It's not that I'm not happy with the bin change, it's that I'm not happy with the way we haven't properly been informed about it,” Mr Sweeney said.

"You're dealing with an aging population here who in a lot of circumstances don't take kindly to change.

Mr Sweeney said he was worried about the potential health risks of having the red bin only collected every fortnight, especially from items like nappies and bones that can't be considered green waste.

"That means you're attracting flies and vermin,” he said. "You can't compost a big lamb shank or a leg of lamb.”

Council's community and natural resources director Tracey Stinson said the new system would reduce the amount of waste the shire produces.

"By separating and sorting our waste correctly into the new 3 Bin System, we can significantly increase how much waste we recycle and reuse, rather than the increasingly expensive process of burying it in landfill,” Ms Stinson said.

Residents will use the new green bin for all food scraps, garden waste and some paper products, while the red bin will be used for landfill waste and the yellow bin for recyclables.

A new facility will be built at Stotts Creek Resource Recover Centre to process the waste from the green bins to produce compost for local farmers and homes.

INFO SESSION:

Tweed Shire Council's coordinator for waste disposal Rod Dawson will be discussing the new bin service on Monday, March 6 from 7pm at Banora Point Community Centre, Leisure Drive, Banora Point.

For more information, contact 5524 2957.