Council to explore safety options

TWEED Shire Council has voted unanimously in favour of a range of measures to improve issues on one of the Tweed's most worrisome roads.

After an assessment of heavy vehicles on Dulguigan Rd, along the Rous River near Tygalgah, the council will present their findings to companies using heavy vehicles on the road, as well as hold meetings to discuss further safety issues.

The council will also seek estimates to find what the cost would be to divert heavy vehicle traffic from Dulguigan Rd, a suggestion tabled to the council by the Tumbulgum Community Association.

"There are significant concerns going on here with safety and the commercial activities,” Mayor Katie Milne told the council at Thursday's meeting.

"It is a very serious situation we need to address ... I think it would be wise of us to include all of those who are impacted.”

Councillor Pryce Allsop raised an issue with a motion that was passed at a previous council meeting to not reissue permits to businesses to use heavy vehicles on the road.

Cr Allsop said some businesses did not use the heavy vehicles that were used during the safety assessment and said if they could prove their vehicles were safe on the road they should be allowed to have a permit.

Cr Milne said in the case of a business proving their vehicles were safe on the road, they should be allowed a permit.