Council to face LEC over Water DA

The 6m truck which is currently in use for the water extraction on Urliup Rd.

A TWEED water extraction company will take Tweed Shire Council to the Land and Environment Court to challenge a decision over the size of its transportation trucks.

The Karlos family business, located on Urliup Rd at Bilambil, will be refuting a decision made by councillors on Thursday to reject a development application to increase the company's current use of six metre water transport trucks to the requested 19m trucks.

The decision means Mr Karlos' water extraction business will continue to operate using six metre trucks for a maximum of six deliveries a day, or 12 trips per day, to transport water for commercial purposes from his Urliup Rd property in Bilambil.

Matthew Karlos told the Tweed Daily News he was relieved when council rejected the DA because the entire process had been far too difficult.

"I walked out of there feeling like a huge weight is lifted off our shoulders," Mr Karlos said.

"Any business application is just a never-ending loop of a process through council. You're never going to get through a DA with an unreasonable green council."

Voting against the DA, Cr Ron Cooper said it would be irresponsible of council to pay to improve Urliup Rd solely for one business, as requested on the DA.

"I would think we wouldn't be fit for the future if we went down this route for taxpayers," Cr Cooper said, referring to the estimated road repair cost of $1 million per kilometre.

But Cr Warren Polglase said he was disappointed council had not supported small business, especially after he asked council to amend the DA to state the use of 10m trucks instead of 19m ones.

"The reason I put this forward is I think it's a compromise between the two issues," Cr Polglase said, referring to the road upkeep and the size of the trucks.