Council to help homeless with Tiny Homes project

Tweed Shire Council is looking for land to accommodate Tiny Homes. Contributed

TWEED Shire Council is struggling to find appropriate land to provide housing for the homeless.

During the February meeting, council unanimously supported Deputy Mayor Reece Byrnes' request for an audit of council land to find a possible location for the Tiny Homes project, a new initiative that provides low-cost rental accommodation for those at risk of homelessness.

Council will also write to the New South Wales Government to see if there's any state land available.

Cr Byrnes said involving the state government would ensure the Tiny Homes project could succeed and would help take the pressure off the Tweed's homeless population.

"My vision would be for it to be run by the state government as their housing is the most appropriate,” he said.

"It's not something council should be doing but we do have a part to play in finding the land.”

While council has supported the audit, planning director Vince Connell said during the February meeting it would be "tough” to find a suitable site.

"There are groups willing to spend money but we're really struggling to find a genuine parcel of land,” Mr Connell said.

"When we go through the analysis with them, it doesn't meet what they want. I don't think there's that many council sites from what I've seen.”

General Manager Troy Green said the project might be achievable if the design of the Tiny Homes could be adapted to the region.

"If it's a tiny homes on wheels, there might be land in flood plains where we'll be able to create an exit strategy,” Mr Green said during the February council meeting.

But You Have a Friend founder John Lee said he wasn't confident in council's efforts to find land.

"Every time I've tried to speak to the council about this, the stumbling block is that they don't have any land and I should talk to the state,” he said.