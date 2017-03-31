Council to help with clean-up after flood recedes

TWEED Shire Council will pour its resources into helping residents affected by the floods, with kerbside collection of damaged goods and debris planned for coming days.

While the extent of damage won't be revealed until waters subside, council is expecting substantial damage, with significant flooding of roads, properties and businesses, particularly in Murwillumbah, Chinderah and Uki, following a night of heavy rain and strong winds.

Tweed mayor Katie Milne said council was committed to providing a kerbside collection of damaged goods and debris from properties heavily affected by the deluge.

"A number of residents have suffered heavy financial and property losses and will naturally be emotionally impacted as well, so we want to help,” Cr Milne said.

"Affected residents will be advised of details of the clean up in the coming days, as the waters subside. We won't be collecting shirewide but certainly affected areas such as South Murwillumbah/Condong, Chinderah, Tumbulgum, Fingal Head and Uki will be included.”

Council said while there were no reports of major road infrastructure damage so far - although a large number of roads are closed - that may change as flood waters subside. Council crews are also dealing with a number of trees over roads.

There are reports of minor erosion on the beaches but healthy sand stocks on most beaches have provided adequate protection.

The Murwillumbah town levee performed well structurally, with no leaks from floodgates or joints. However, a number of Murwillumbah businesses in the CBD did have water through them from stormwater trapped behind the levee.

"We ask that residents obey all road signage and not drive through flood waters,” Cr Milne said.

"Our crews haven't been able to reach all areas, so some roads may be flooded without road closure signs, so be cautious and stay off the roads if you can.”

Council's water and wastewater infrastructure did not fare so well, with loss of power and communications to the Shire's major water pump station and similar problems at Uki and Tyalgum. A number of sewage pump stations are out of operation and work is underway to restore Mooball Treatment Plant.

"Thankfully, our reservoirs have good supplies so we'll have sufficient water for at least the next few days, however we ask the community to minimise water usage where possible. There is no need to boil water,” Cr Milne said.

Council offices and phone lines at Murwillumbah and Tweed Heads remain open, however customers with non-urgent issues are requested to hold off until next week with their enquiries if possible, to allow staff to deal with flood-related matters.

The Tweed Regional Gallery & Margaret Olley Art Centre, Tweed Regional Museum, Tweed Regional Aquatic Centres at Kingscliff and Murwillumbah, the Pound. Banora Point Community Centre and the three library branches are closed today.

The Stotts Creek Resource Recovery Centre is also closed today due to flooded roads and waste is being transported to south-east Queensland. Solo trucks are collecting bins as usual along the Tweed Coast today. If your bin is not collected, leave it out and a truck will be through tomorrow or soon after.

Anyone with photos of flooding in their area is requested to email their images and videos to floodinfo@tweed.nsw.gov.au. Council is particularly interested in images that show detail and particular landmarks, rather than broad flooding. Please include the location, day and time the image was taken. Information collected will be used to increase understanding of flooding patterns.

For flood emergencies or information, call the SES on 132 500 or visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au For current road conditions go to www.myroadinfo.com.au or livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au