Council to install two traffic islands in Casuarina

FAST CARS: Tweed Shire Councillor James Owen with Nicole Popov and her children, Amelia, Isabelle, Serge and Claudia want to see cars slow down on Casuarina Way.

DRIVERS are being urged to take heed of their speed as Casuarina amps up its road safety measures.

In coming weeks, the Tweed Shire Council will be constructing two traffic refuge islands along Casuarina Way in a bid to make drivers slow down.

Working with the local traffic committee, Tweed Councillor James Owen said he was relieved to finally see some safety measures put in place for the busy 50kmh road.

"Before the election there was a whole load of chatter on Facebook about people flying along (Casuarina Way),” Cr Owen said.

"People just don't realise it's 50kmh because it's a wide road and the houses are quite set back. People treat it like a 60kmh, which means they're going 65kmh potentially.”

While the island won't be build for a few weeks, council has put in place more safety measures to ensure drivers remain aware of their speed.

"We've got the 50kmh speed signs four more spots,” Cr Owen said.

"We've got these advisory signs because we feel like they worked and made people slow down. The police came down and have been doing more patrols. Now council has funding for two refuge islands.”

Cr Owen said the instalment of temporary advisory signs along Casuarina Way would encourage drivers to start to take notice of their speed in the high density area, especially around school time.

"There's no easy crossing places and because the road curves, bends and there's roundabouts, you often can get a car coming up that's going too quickly,” he said.

"There's a lot of kids around here and it's a growing area. These (advisory signs) have been here on and off for a while so hopefully it's a reminder and educates the locals.”

Casuarina mother of four Nicole Popov said she believed the measures would ensure people were more focussed when driving.

"They make you take stock especially if you're rushed,” Ms Popov said.

"It just makes you realise you may need to take note. You're often busy in the car and distracted but it makes you realise that you're driving and it's serious business.” Cr Owen said the next step would be to put in place permanent advisory signs along Casuarina Way.

"Council is investigating funding for (the smiley face neon signs), so we'll see if we can get grants,” he said.