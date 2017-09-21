Council votes yes on same sex marriage debate

Tweed councillors Reece Byrnes, Chris Cherry, Mayor Katie Milne and Ron Cooper are supporting the Yes campaign for same-sex marriage.

Tweed councillors Reece Byrnes, Chris Cherry, Mayor Katie Milne and Ron Cooper are supporting the Yes campaign for same-sex marriage. Aisling Brennan

THE rainbow flag is expected to fly proudly outside Tweed Shire Council chambers after councillors voted tonight to support the same-sex marriage campaign.

During Thursday's council meeting, councillors voted 4:3 to support Greens Mayor Katie Milne's proposal to hoist the rainbow flag outside the Murwillumbah and Tweed chambers for the duration of the non-binding postal survey, which closes at 6pm on November 7.

The decision comes after Mayor Katie Milne asked the council to publicly support the 'yes vote' campaign, in a similar vein to that of Lismore City Council, which raised the rainbow flag outside its chambers last week.

"We need to support human rights for all of our community and that's basically what it is,” Cr Milne said.

"Our role of council is to advocate for our community. It's not unusual for us to do that.

"We advocate to State and Federal government for police and hospitals so I don't know why we can't stand up for our community to make them feel loved and included.”

But conservative Councillor Warren Polglase said it wasn't council's responsibility to tell the community how they should vote without proper consultation.

"I have concerns for council to be a vehicle to push a certain message out to the community which has not had any consultation whatsoever,” Cr Polgase said.

"The right thing would be to consult the community before putting this on the agenda.

"I have heard in this chamber about bottom up consultation, this is top down consultation.”

Marriage Equality campaigner Peter Waters, who is responsible for raising the 'Vote Yes' banner on Wharf St at the entrance to Tweed Heads from Coolangatta, said council's support would go a long way to showing the Tweed's LGBTQI community they were valued.

"It lends some legitimacy to us and that is really what we're looking for,” Mr Waters said.

"The next step is to have the legitimacy of institutions recognise us as people and that's a great start to have council to do that.

"It's a great shame that the national government couldn't do that.”

See Saturday's Tweed Daily News edition for more information about council's decision.