COUNCIL WARNING: Stay off wastewater treatment plant properties

TWEED Shire Council have appealed to the public to keep off wastewater treatment plant properties after a number of children have been caught playing on them.

Council workers at Murwillumbah and Banora Point have tried to approach children playing on the properties but they fled.

Manager Water and Wastewater Anthony Burnham said council has written to all residents warning them of the dangers of playing in these areas.

“Wastewater is human waste and contains diseases and viruses,” Mr Burnham said.

“It is one of the most hazardous places to be with open tanks, submerged machinery, numerous trip hazards and the very high likelihood that every surface carries residual human waste.

“If a child or teenager falls into one of these open tanks they are likely to drown as some of the tanks are aerated and full of solid materials which make it extremely difficult to keep yourself afloat.

“They’ll also expose themselves to the risk of serious injury from submerged machinery, which will start and stop without notice, and serious infection and disease from open cuts and wounds.”

Mr Burnham said council staff working in those environments were given a series of infection control injections to protect them from the risk of contracting disease or a viral infection.

“The large black bags on site are not trampolines but contain a by-product of wastewater called biosolids, which is basically treated human waste sludge.”

The plants all have chainmesh security fences and council is installing an automatic security gate at the front entrance to the Murwillumbah plant to improve security.