Council weighs in on Kings Forest's koala plan

Koala protection is top of mind for many Tweed community members.

TWEED Shire Council is allowing the New South Wales Department of Planning Environment to review the Koala Plan of Management (KPoM) for Leda Holding's Kings Forest project.

According to the request from the department, Leda Developments is seeking to amend the KPoM by decreasing its koala habitat offsets by 14.41ha.

While council has approved the review, councillors unanimously voted to include in the submission that "council strongly objects to the proposed loss of any further koala habitat or provisions for the protection of koalas” because of the endangered Tweed Coast koala population.

During Thursday's meeting, Greens Mayor Katie Milne said she was certain the community would be in support of council's stance on protecting koala habitat.

"This one is a really important one for our shire and the community has been fighting for protection of the whole of the biodiversity not just our koalas,” Cr Milne said. "I hope the State Government takes notice.”

The 4500-house residential development is due to be built between Kingscliff and Cabarita.

Team Koala Tweed president Jenny Hayes has been collecting hundreds of submissions from across the Tweed Coast in opposition of the changes to the KPoM.

For more information on the Kings Forest KPoM, visit www.majorprojects.planning.nsw.gov.au