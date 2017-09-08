Council will remain seated for prayer

Council will sit during the prayer before meetings.

TWEED Shire councillors have decided to remain seated while the prayer is read out before council meetings as a sign of respect.

After months of contention over whether councillors and staff should sit or stand for the prayer, Mayor Katie Milne said before the reading of the prayer on Thursday that a decision had been made for people to remain seated.

"There's been a bit of controversy about whether we sit or stand,” Cr Milne said.

"Its about having respect for the prayer.”

Cr Milne said the council had consulted local religious ministers about the issue.

"We met with the Ministers' Fraternal and they totally understood our issues about whether we sit or stand,” she said.

"I believe we've gotten over this impasse.”

Before the prayer, Reverend Chris Lindsay said the Ministers' Fraternal believed it was up to each individual to choose how they prayed and asked everyone to remain seated out of respect.

"We didn't see any specific significance to whether they sit or stand,” he said.