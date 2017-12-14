Menu
Council worries about policing alcohol ban

CHEERS: Alcohol-ban areas have been re-established.
Aisling Brennan
by

TWEED Shire Council has re-established alcohol-free zones throughout the region for another four years but some councillors are calling for stricter policing of the listed areas.

During Thursday's meeting, council approved the full list of alcohol-free zones across the shire, including some areas that have a 24 hours a day, seven days a week ban.

But Cr Warren Polglase also raised concerns over the lack of policing in the banned zones.

"If we're going to expand the alcohol-free zones, we need to have some form of policing,” he said.

Cr Polglase suggested the council could employ more rangers to help police the areas. "Some of the wheelie bins on these sites are half full of bottles,” he said.

"The police don't have the resources.

"The regular police have more important things to do than policing our public parks for drunken behaviour.

"We could employ two more rangers and that could help. If the rangers could start to check the bins, people would see it and stop.”

Places where alcohol is banned include:

  • Tweed Heads: Boundary St between Wharf and Coral St; Chris Cunningham carpark at Jack Evans Boat Harbour.
  • Kingscliff: Marine Pde, between Turnock St and Cudgen Creek; Pearl St between Turnock St and Seaview St; Lions Park and Faulks Park public carparks.
  • Cabarita: Pandanus Pde, public carpark between Palm Ave and Pandanus Pde.
  • Murwillumbah: Showgrounds; Church St between Bench St and Queen St; Knox Park and Budd Park public carpark; Tumbulgum Rd between Wharf St and Racecourse Rd; Civic Centre and swimming pool carpark.

