Councillor calls for airport to increase noise monitoring

A TWEED Shire Councillor is calling for more noise monitoring instruments to be installed near the Gold Coast Airport.

Cr Chris Cherry is asking council to write to Airservices Australia requesting noise monitors to be placed on council land at Tweed Heads West to fulfil the reporting requirements for Australian Noise Exposure Index (ANEI) levels.

"Airservices is using modelled noise data instead, which is not always reliable and there is a requirement for airports to report their actual measured noise impacts in the ANEI levels, which cannot currently be fulfilled,” Cr Cherry said.

"Airservices say they will not install a monitor before they have increased the operational length of the runway 300m further south but it is precisely this impact which the community feels has the potential to greatly impact on our Tweed community amenity, with planes predicted to be 15m lower on average when arriving.

"We need to have a reliable measure before this occurs.”

Airservices confirmed there is a noise monitor at Banora Point capturing noise levels for all aircraft departing or arriving from the south and a monitor at Tugun capturing noise north of the airport.

"We have worked closely with the Gold Coast Community Aviation Consultation Group and the Airport Noise Abatement Committee in regards to the installation of any future permanent noise monitor/s in the local area,” an Airservices spokesperson said.

"We are waiting until the new Instrument Landing System (ILS) is in place before consulting with the local community again, prior to making a final decision on where any potential monitor/s will be located.”

But Cr Cherry said she wanted to see a temporary monitor installed to ensure noise levels were recorded while airport extension planning continues.

"Flight frequency is only going to increase so let's at least get a temporary monitor installed and get the process started,” she said.