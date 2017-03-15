Councillor calls for Crown land report

TWEED Shire councillor Chris Cherry has called on Tweed MP Geoff Provest to come good with a report commissioned by council on all available Crown land in Pottsville.

Cr Cherry's call came ahead of a crucial vote tomorrow night by Tweed Shire councillors over the granting of a temporary licence for the Pottsville and District Men's Shed at Black Rocks sports field.

Councillors called for the report at their first meeting in November, saying it would help them base their decision on concrete facts.

Speaking at Saturday's pro-koala gathering, Cr Cherry said it had been four months since the request had been made and councillors had still not received any further information.

"All we want is a copy of that report,” Cr Cherry said.

"If we had that information to see what possibilities were available, what had been investigated, what is standing in the path of those sites, then we would have a lot more information to make this decision on.

"It would actually bring the facts back to the debate. It is so tragic for Pottsville, this division. So many people have expressed things to me in private because of fear of retribution from the community and that is not our community. Our community is usually normally really together and I find that really sad.”

Cr Cherry, who rose to prominence as head of the Pottsville and District Residents' Association, said the issue had been extremely difficult.

But Mr Provest said the report was still some weeks away.

"The report is being compiled at the moment, I should have it in a few weeks' time,” Mr Provest said.

"But I've warned (Mayor Katie Milne), you're not going to have an instantaneous result, we'll still have a delay because any native title will have to be extinguished and Crown lands will have to look at any environmental concerns.”

Mr Provest said the issue had been taken out of his hands after Cr Reece Byrnes changed his vote.