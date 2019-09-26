Councillor ‘disappointed’ RSL fee was not waived

REMEMBRANCE: James Owen’s motion to waive the kingscliff Hall fee for the Kingscliff RSL was knocked back by council. Picture: Michael Doyle

A DECISION to follow council protocol has caused a stir among one councillor after his motion was not full accepted last week.

Councillor James Owen motioned to the council at its last meeting to allow the Kingscliff RSL to use the Kingscliff Community Hall annually on Remembrance Day and Anzac Day.

Cr Owen also wanted the hire fee for the hall, which is $90, to be paid by the council through the Festivals and Events budget.

Allowing the Kingscliff RSL to have access to the hall on those two days was not an issue for councillors, but Councillors Milne, Cherry, Cooper and Byrnes did not support waiving the hire fee.

Council documents state that waiving the hire fee for organisations is not a usual practice.

“All not for profit community groups pay for the hire of the Kingscliff Community Hall and no exemptions have been applied,” the documents state.

“There are numerous worthy community organisations throughout the shire that pay for the use of council facilities for their special celebrations, forums and events.

“In most cases they appreciate the need for a community rate of hire to contribute to the costs of the facility.”

However Cr Owen said he believes his fellow councillors should have supported his motion to pay the fee.

“I was disappointed by the actions of Councillors Milne, Byrnes, Cooper and Cherry in their refusal to support the Kingscliff RSL Sub Branch and pay the $90 hire fee for their annual Remembrance and Anzac Day events,” he said.

Mayor Katie Milne defended the decision to only pass the first half of the motion, citing the council’s need to maintain their halls.

“The main thing they wanted was to be assured they could have a reservation for the facility (on Anzac Day and Remembrance Day) and we have given them that,” Cr Milne said. “There are many worthy groups who seek to have their fees waived and there is no doubt we would love to support all of them but it is not possible unfortunately.”