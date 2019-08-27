Councillor says he wants to be mayor of Tweed

The battle to be the mayor of the Tweed Shire from 2020 has begun, with councillor Pryce Allsop announcing his desire to hold the top job.

The battle to be the mayor of the Tweed Shire from 2020 has begun, with councillor Pryce Allsop announcing his desire to hold the top job.

WITH just one term in the chamber under his belt, Councillor Pryce Allsop has landed the first blow in the race for the Tweed mayorship in 2020.

The Murwillumbah business owner has announced his desire to be elected into the top job, following the council elections next September.

His first step will be throwing his hand up for the deputy mayor role, which will be up for election through the councillors in just over two weeks time.

While acknowledging he may not have the numbers in the council to secure the role should current deputy Chris Cherry run again, he said he believed he had a vision for the shire which made him a worthy candidate and was a first step to becoming the Tweed mayor.

"I would love to be the mayor," Cr Allsop told the Tweed Daily News.

"I think I could work things out for business but mainly I want to see us take a more positive role in communicating with the public for potential business and tourism opportunities.

"Trying to make things run smoother and cost effective would be my goal for the public."

Building business, expanding tourism and a more focused effort on environmental dangers is the blueprint for Cr Allsop's bid for the mayorship.

He said he believed current Tweed mayor Katie Milne had done a good job on focusing on the environment but said there were other issues being ignored.

One of these was extra dwellings on rural lands, an initiative Cr Milne has publicly expressed concerns over.

"I acknowledge the mayor does a great job in caring for the environment, but I think there are better ways like giving farmers a hand," Cr Allsop said.

"I think ultimately, we need to look at rural land for people to build rental cabins and facilitate the growing need for accommodation this region has.

"Farmers need the financial backbone - maintaining a property is expensive."

With the 2020 council elections still a little over a year away, attempting to secure the deputy mayor role is first on Cr Allsop's list.

He said he was not bothered about becoming a candidate and being defeated, believing now was a good time to express his vision for the shire.

"I still have a lot to learn as a councillor, but you only learn by jumping in the deep end and I do not know what support I would get from councillors but that is the deal," he said.

Councillors will vote for the deputy mayor position when the chamber sits in Murwillumbah on Thursday, September 15.