Councillors back farmers in rejecting plan

'MOMENTOUS' is the word one Tweed farmer used to describe the events at Thursday night's council meeting, after councillors did not push forward with the proposed Rural Land Strategy draft.

Not one councillor offered to support the draft, with all seven voting on an alternative motion to take the document to a meeting with farmers, stakeholders, rural land owners and state government departments.

The move was welcomed by the rural land owners who filled the public gallery at the Murwillumbah Civic and Cultural Centre on Thursday.

Prior to the meeting, Tweed Rural Sustainability Alliance president Michael Simmons told councillors the proposed draft was not welcomed by rural land owners.

Mr Simmons said farmers collectively felt their voices had not been heard while preparing the draft, and called for the matter to be deferred.

"It is our view there has been a lack of procedural fairness and due process to the RLS strategy," Mr Simmons said.

"It is a fact that the economic and social aspects of policies adversely affecting rural land owners have not been taken into proportionate account as compared to environmental matters."

One of the major issues yet to be addressed is rural land owners wanting to be able to easily build a second dwelling on their properties.

Deputy mayor Chris Cherry said during the debate it was important to take the strategy to key stakeholders and have a proactive discussion to allow all parties to be able to compromise and achieve a strategy that benefited everyone.

In another decision that delighted rural land owners, councillors went against the recommendation to not allow Tweed farmer Neil Baker to alter the boundaries of his property.

Mr Baker told councillors prior to the meeting the reasoning for his desire to adjust his boundary was to protect the financial stability of his farm, which has been operated by the Baker family for more than a century.

Mr Baker told the Tweed Daily News after the meeting he was thrilled the council was open to having a productive dialogue with him, and made a decision that would protect a farm that has been operating in the Tweed for more than 100 years.