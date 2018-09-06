Councillors fed-up with yet another push to rezone school

Pottsville resident Chris Cherry is concerned about a lack of a High School in Pottsville.

Pottsville resident Chris Cherry is concerned about a lack of a High School in Pottsville. SCOTT POWICK

DEVELOPERS of the Seabreeze Estate in Pottsville are not giving up the chance to sub-divide the land, despite Tweed Shire Council rejecting previous applications in favour of saving the site earmarked for a high school.

Council last month unanimously rejected a development application lodged by Newland Developers for a 72 lot residential subdivision to be built on the proposed site for a new school.

Now, just weeks later, the applicant is calling on the council to amend the Tweed Development Control Plan (DCP) and remove the label of 'potential school site' to allow residential development of the land.

While the council report recommends the application be rejected, it does propose an investigation into "the potential to rezone the site” to accommodate a school, and whether a sunset clause should be included.

"Should work on a school not commence within this time, a sunset clause would facilitate the zoning reverting back to Low Density Residential allowing consideration of housing and land uses other than a school,” the council report states.

Plans to ditch high school at Pottsville

Pottsville community pleads for a new high school at Seabreeze

In 2013, council set in place a five-year moratorium preventing the developer from seeking to rezone the proposed school site until 2018.

Tweed Daily News understands Newland Developers has asked for the application to be deferred for further assessment ahead of Thursday's council meeting.

Councillor Chris Cherry, who has advocated strongly for a high school to be built at Pottsville for at least five years, said she was fed up with having to continously assess applications proposing to remove the school from the Seabreeze Estate.

"The issue has been clarified again and again, we even won the case at the Land and Environment Court,” Cr Cherry said.

"I can't see a reason for a deferral. I'm hoping that everyone goes with the staff recommendation to support.

"It's the promise that's been made to the community and what that development was sold on.”