Councillors flag changes to the prayer tradition

MAYOR Katie Milne believes religious groups will "be sympathetic” should the Christian prayer be abolished from meetings.

"I have the greatest respect for religion and for those who don't follow any religion,” she said.

"I would like everyone to feel welcome at council meetings, though, and I do think the religious society would be sympathetic to those who find it uncomfortable or feel excluded having the prayer in a public place such as at our council meetings.”

Cr Chris Cherry backed a shift.

"I do support changing the meeting practice to either include prayers from each of the religions represented in our shire or include a minute of quiet reflection instead,” she said.

"As I recognise that it may be unwieldy to include all religions, and in recognition that we are a secular country, I believe it may be better to have a minute's quiet reflection which would allow each person present to pray as they wish or simply take a moment to think on the primary purpose of the meeting, which is to serve the people of the shire the best way each of us can.”

Cr Ron Cooper also chose change.

"I favour standing for 30 seconds to contemplate our responsibilities as elected representatives in a democratic society,” he said.

"Those who wish to offer a silent prayer to their god may do so.”