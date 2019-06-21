Menu
SMILEY FACE: Council will look into implementing smiley face speed signs across the Tweed Shire.
Council News

Councillors put aside war of words for road safety

Michael Doyle
by
21st Jun 2019 6:00 AM
FOLLOWING a week of trading barbs in the media, councillors James Owen and Reece Byrnes combined on a motion to improve road safety.

Together they moved a motion to have an updated report on bringing 'Smiley Face' speed signs into the Tweed.

Both councillors said they had a number of residents come to them with concerns over speeding in the shire.

The speed signs which have a lit-up smiling face when you are doing the correct speed has had success in the Queensland capital, Brisbane, and is hoped to reduce speed in Tweed.

Cr Byrnes said this was an initiative the public would support.

"What the community are calling for are some smiley signage,” he said.

"They don't want anything to extreme like speed bumps or a policeman with a speed gun.”

Cr Owen, who tabled a report to council on the prospect of bringing these signs to the region said they had been successful across the country and would be cost effective.

Cr Owen said he believed the signs could be mobile, and be moved around the Tweed to target hotspots.

A trial program for the signs will be suggested for Casuarina Way, with speed to be monitored before, during and after the signs are implemented.

james owen reece byrnes road safety smiley face speed signs tweed council tweed news tweed shire council
Tweed Daily News

