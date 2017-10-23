Councillors support same-sex marriage on the big screen

RAINBOW FLAG: Showing support for a Yes vote are (from left): Deputy Mayor Reece Byrnes, Mayor Katie Milne, Cr Ron Cooper and Cr Chris Cherry.

RAINBOW FLAG: Showing support for a Yes vote are (from left): Deputy Mayor Reece Byrnes, Mayor Katie Milne, Cr Ron Cooper and Cr Chris Cherry. Contributed

THE community is invited to Tweed Shire Council's screening of Priscilla Queen of the Desert to show support for same-sex marriage.

After a lengthy debate between councillors about whether council should publicly support the yes vote in the same-sex marriage postal survey, Mayor Katie Milne said it was important council led by example in promoting human rights for everyone.

"The same sex community really needs our help so it's vital that you get your vote in by 7 November,” Cr Milne said.

"As the Mayor, I care deeply about our diverse community so I am so pleased we have been able to support this very important cause.

"Some people have questioned whether council should have made a stand on this issue, but the most important thing to me is who is hurting the most from this situation and to show compassion to those who are suffering.”

Fast Facts