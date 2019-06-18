Councillor's swipe at 'elitist' event with shock jock

RADIO shock jock Alan Jones will support Tweed Shire Councillor James Owen at an exclusive event next month as part of his campaign to "Take Back Tweed”.

The event will also feature Liberal Party Federal Vice President Teena McQueen, who regularly features on Sky News.

Cr Owen, who has already started campaigning for next year's 2020 election, said Mr Jones was "a real hero of mine” and was proud to have the media personality support him.

"I'm humbled and honoured that he is coming up to our beautiful part of the world to throw his support behind me,” Cr Owen said.

"Every day I hear from members of the Tweed community that they are fed up with Labor/Green identity politics, class warfare, radical climate ideology, and people not being at the centre of the economic equation.

"There are a group of councillors in Tweed who aren't listening to the people and, Take Back Tweed is about ensuring we have a council that makes decisions for the long term good of the community and not for ideological or political reasons.

"The community also want strong fiscal management and the ever growing legal bill blowout from the Labor / Green block in a real worry for many.”

Tweed Shire Councillor James Owen with Tweed MP Geoff Provest and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian. Facebook

Cr Owen said he had already received strong positive feedback from the community about the event, which will cost $120 per person.

"Alan was one of the few people who predicted the result of last month's Federal election because he was so in tune with the mood of the electorate,” Cr Owen said.

Councillor Reece Byrnes, who makes up the Labor part of the "Labor/Green” block, slammed what he described as "an elitist event” with a "well-known climate sceptic”.

"This local elitist event is only available to those who can afford the exorbitant entry fee of $120,” he said.

"Hosting such an expensive event here shows just how out of touch and arrogant James Owen and his Sydney Liberals really are.

Tweed Shire Councillor Reece Byrnes. SCOTT POWICK

"Alan Jones is a well-known climate change sceptic and the fact that James Owen has invited him here shows that he doesn't understand how important it is to protect our precious environment in the Tweed.

"Hosting an expensive, exclusive dinner with a climate change sceptic shows that James Owen and his Liberal mates don't understand us here in Tweed.

"Locals know that James Owen isn't one of us - and this pompous event proves it. This is why he's commonly known as "Blow in Owen”.