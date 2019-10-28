Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A proposed meeting to discuss the health affect of a 5G network has been voted down by the Tweed Shire Council.
A proposed meeting to discuss the health affect of a 5G network has been voted down by the Tweed Shire Council.
News

Councillors vote down proposed 5G meeting

Michael Doyle
28th Oct 2019 9:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COUNCILLORS have elected not to host a meeting for concerned residents about the 5G network’s alleged health risks.

The motion put forward by deputy mayor Chris Cherry on Thursday, asked for council support to host the meeting, which would invite concerned residents and the telecommunications industry to discuss the issue.

However the motion failed, with councillors Reece Byrnes, Ron Cooper, James Owen, Warren Polglase and Pryce Allsop all not supporting the motion. The five of them did support an alternative motion put up by Cr Byrnes, encouraging the mayor and deputy mayor to write to federal MP Justine Elliot to meet with concerned residents.

Cr Byrnes said the issue of the 5G rollout and radio wave frequencies was a federal government issue, and something the council could not have any influence on.

Cr Owen, who voiced his opposition to the original motion last week, said council needed to “stay in its lane” and focus on its core issues.

The deputy mayor was not alone in her idea, with mayor Katie Milne backing her support for the meeting.

“I am getting ongoing emails concerning this,” Cr Milne said.

“The issues are not insignificant. If what is being raised and the issues being brought to light are proven to be real, then we do need to be very concerned.

“I think we owe it to the community to know this as best we can.”

5g network chirs cherry katie milne tweed council tweed shire council
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    $400k and counting: Why people love these cleaning products

    premium_icon $400k and counting: Why people love these cleaning products

    Business THE start-up business is hoping to employ 100 people on the Northern Rivers and eliminate single-use plastic from every Aussie kitchen, laundry and bathroom.

    120-seat restaurant on the cards for iconic beachfront site

    premium_icon 120-seat restaurant on the cards for iconic beachfront site

    Council News The once-popular cafe has been empty for seven years

    Reason behind principal’s suspension to stay secret

    premium_icon Reason behind principal’s suspension to stay secret

    News Reason behind principal Tracey Brose’s suspension to stay secret

    Multiple unsolved shootings in horror year for gun violence

    premium_icon Multiple unsolved shootings in horror year for gun violence

    Crime "That’s the brutal reality. This isn’t TV, this is real life"