Councillors vote down proposed 5G meeting

A proposed meeting to discuss the health affect of a 5G network has been voted down by the Tweed Shire Council.

COUNCILLORS have elected not to host a meeting for concerned residents about the 5G network’s alleged health risks.

The motion put forward by deputy mayor Chris Cherry on Thursday, asked for council support to host the meeting, which would invite concerned residents and the telecommunications industry to discuss the issue.

However the motion failed, with councillors Reece Byrnes, Ron Cooper, James Owen, Warren Polglase and Pryce Allsop all not supporting the motion. The five of them did support an alternative motion put up by Cr Byrnes, encouraging the mayor and deputy mayor to write to federal MP Justine Elliot to meet with concerned residents.

Cr Byrnes said the issue of the 5G rollout and radio wave frequencies was a federal government issue, and something the council could not have any influence on.

Cr Owen, who voiced his opposition to the original motion last week, said council needed to “stay in its lane” and focus on its core issues.

The deputy mayor was not alone in her idea, with mayor Katie Milne backing her support for the meeting.

“I am getting ongoing emails concerning this,” Cr Milne said.

“The issues are not insignificant. If what is being raised and the issues being brought to light are proven to be real, then we do need to be very concerned.

“I think we owe it to the community to know this as best we can.”