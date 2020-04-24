VOTE PREVIEW: Councillors weigh in on beach carpark closures

Rowan Robinson Car Park at Kingscliff has been closed after signs were errected along Tweed Coast Beach carparks for the easter Break. Photo: Scott Powick Newscorp

Rowan Robinson Car Park at Kingscliff has been closed after signs were errected along Tweed Coast Beach carparks for the easter Break. Photo: Scott Powick Newscorp

WHEN Tweed residents can expect beachside carparks to open will be decided in an extraordinary Tweed Shire Council meeting later today.

The Tweed Daily News contacted councillors for their thoughts prior to the meeting's debate.

The recommendation to be presented to the council included extending the original closure of beachside carparks until April 27 to after May 4 for the Labour Day long weekend.

Further road closures at Letitia Rd and Lighthouse Pde at Fingal Head and reopening some car spaces in the carpark adjacent to and immediately south of Cudgen Surf Life Saving Club from April 27 are also to be considered.

Councillor Warren Polglase believed the carpark south of the surf club should be opened to allow for access to the flu clinic and medical facilities immediately adjacent to the area.

It was a sentiment echoed by Crs James Owen and Reece Byrnes.

Cr Ron Cooper said while he would like to hear the debate on the Fingal Head closure extension issues, he would most likely not support opening the Cudgen surf club carpark section.

"To compromise the council's position in the national fight against Covid-19 by letting one section of the community do something the rest can't is splitting the business community because it is only at one end," he said.

"The other end doesn't get an open carpark."

Cr Polglase said he believed the slowed rate of coronavirus in some areas meant he didn't see an issue opening the carparks on Monday instead of extending to after the Labour Day weekend.

"I think we have to have belief in our community that they will abide by the social distancing rules - I think the community has been well disciplined on compliance, I think now is the time to ease restrictions a little bit."

Cr Pryce Allsop agreed and said heading into the meeting he would like to see beach carparks reopened and access be made available as he "could not in all honesty see this restriction being of massive value".

Cr Owen disagreed, referencing his conversations with the area's police commander, Superintendent Dave Roptell, who he claimed relayed the message the closure of beach carparks was a success in helping to manage the spread of the virus.

"The reality is the State and Federal Government restrictions haven't been lifted … one concern is the upcoming Labour Day weekend in Queensland and we know that traditionally brings a lot of holiday-makers," he said.

Cr Chris Cherry said she was supportive of protecting the Fingal Head community and closing the extra roads and lighthouse carpark to try and prevent the high number of visitors. Mayor Katie Milne could not be contacted for comment before deadline.

For results of the council meeting keep an eye on our website for rolling coverage.