Councils call for clarity on laws over holiday letting

LOCAL government advocates are calling for greater responsibility in managing short-term holiday letting as the NSW Government continues to work on its policy to regulate home sharing.

Meeting with Planning Minister Anthony Roberts earlier this month, Local Government NSW president Linda Scott said it was important the interests of long-term residents were upheld while figuring out the best way to manage holiday letting.

"Local governments are best placed to make the right decisions for their communities and impose appropriate caps for the number of nights of home sharing,” Cr Scott said.

"A statewide register is the simplest way to allow comparisons between similar areas across the state, and to support councils to apply locally based night caps that support tourism without a negative impact on the community.

"It also assists compliance and, most importantly, will provide data that will enable government to monitor the impact of home sharing on housing affordability. It's important we get it right.”

While Tweed Shire Council continues to engage its solicitors to determine appropriate enforcement actions on holiday properties facing complaints, Byron Shire Council is pushing forward with its approach to stop the growing trend of holiday letting.

"There are currently over 180 properties that we are actively looking into which are suspected of unauthorised short-term holiday letting,” Byron councillor Michael Lyon said.

"Unregulated short-term holiday letting of entire homes on Airbnb and Stayz is ripping our community apart. Registration and regulation are essential tools to ensure proper compliance and it is encouraging the State Government appears to be moving in this direction.

"Letters have also been issued to real estate agents after council received legal advice suggesting that agents may also be liable for the use of the property if they facilitated a breach of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act.”

On Thursday, Tweed council will assess two properties that have received complaints.

This follows an order last month to shut an operator at Casuarina.