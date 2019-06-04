Councils cannot afford Emergency Services hike: Saffin

LISMORE MP Janelle Saffin has backed local councils campaigning against the "untimely imposition” of the State Government's hike in the Emergency Services Levy.

Ms Saffin said she stood with Tenterfield, Kyogle, Lismore City and Tweed Shire councils in fighting "another example of cost shifting”, which had come "out of the blue” after the state election and would impact on draft budgets.

"I know Country Mayors president Cr Katrina Humphries believes this is cost shifting at its cheekiest and that many councils, already struggling to meet the Government's Fit For The Future benchmarks, will simply refuse to pay the increase,” she said.

"No one is arguing about the need to increase the levy towards covering new workers' compensation changes for volunteer and career firefighters affected by work-related cancers, that is right and proper, but the NSW Government should pick up the tab.

"Local Government NSW is calling for the NSW Government to cover the initial additional $19-million increase to local councils (representing 11.7 per cent of the increase) for the first year.

"Local Government NSW is also calling for the NSW Government to work with local councils to redesign the funding mechanism for the scheme to ensure fairness into the future. Lismore City Council and Tweed Shire Council support this campaign.”

Ms Saffin said councils earlier this month were sent bills from Revenue NSW detailing new 11.7 per cent contributions to the levy with 13 per cent to 24 per cent year-on-year increases.

Ms Saffin said the Tweed Shire would initially have to pay an extra $97,670 and the levy hike could result in cuts to planned services and hurt local communities.