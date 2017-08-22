Council's concerns about Gold Coast Airport up in the air

PLANS FOR ILS: Tweed Shire Council is calling for work to cease on the Instrument Landing System.

TWEED Shire Council is meeting today to consider a rescission motion on the decision made at Monday's Extraordinary Meeting about Gold Coast Airport earthworks.

An Extraordinary Meeting will be held at the Murwillumbah Council Chambers today at 1.30pm after Councillors Warren Polglase, Pryce Allsop and James Owen lodged the rescission motion shortly after yesterday's Extraordinary Meeting.

During Monday's Extraordinary meeting, council voted to write to the Federal and State Governments calling for an immediate investigation after concerns were raised about whether the GCA had conducted works "over and above the footprint" of 300m from Runway 14 stated in the ILS Major Development Plan.

Councillors Chris Cherry and Ron Cooper voted in favour with the mayor to write to the federal and state governments over the council's concern that works had been made at 450m from the end of Runway 14, which is on NSW Crown Land.

Labor Councillor Reece Byrnes voted against Monday's motion. Councillors James Owen, Warren Polglase and Pryce Allsop were absent from that meeting.

Cr Polglase told the Tweed Daily News he wasn't able to attend Monday's meeting because he was interstate.

A vote will also be made today on whether council should request the GCA address councillors on this issue.

Today's Extraordinary Meeting was called by the Mayor Katie Milne and Deputy Mayor Chris Cherry.