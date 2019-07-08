Council's cultural plaza is taking shape

THE $1.2 million upgrade at Tweed Heads Civic Centre is well on its way as council prepares to ramp up works on the site.

The upgrade includes an enhanced forecourt area with better accessibility, greater energy efficiency and new equipment for the auditorium, and a social enterprise cafe jointly funded by the federal Building Better Regions Fund and Tweed Shire Council.

The works will provide an outdoor plaza with a direct pathway for easier access to the library and auditorium, contemporary landscaping, an improved drop off area, accessible parking, better lighting and a more accessible after-hours library book return.

The social enterprise cafe will be established in the council administration building to serve barista coffee, tea and snacks.

The council will operate this service which will provide training and employment opportunities for young and older people, people with disabilities and others who need support to enter the workforce.

The Tweed Heads library, auditorium and council offices will remain open during the improvements but there will be some "unavoidable disruption” to access and revised car parking arrangements.

Parking arrangements will change as construction ramps up at the Tweed cultural plaza.

Council's general manager Troy Green asked people to be patient during the works because, when completed, they would create an attractive and functional community space with better access for everyone.

"These works will not only enable better accessibility to council's offices, the library and auditorium, they will provide attractive and functional spaces where people can meet, have a coffee and attend a show at the auditorium,” Mr Green said.

"This will create a wonderful cultural space for both current and future generations of residents and visitors to enjoy.”

For updated information about the project and to have your say during the construction period visit www.your saytweed.com.au/THCC