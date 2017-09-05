Council's deputy mayor position up for grabs

DEPUTY MAYORAL RACE: Labor Councillor Reece Byrnes has his eyes set on becoming the next deputy mayor of the Tweed.

LABOR Councillor Reece Byrnes is throwing his hat into the ring to become the Tweed's next deputy mayor.

Council is expected to hold an Extraordinary Meeting on September 21 to conduct the in-house election for the deputy mayor's role, with the position voted on annually each September.

Cr Byrnes said he had spoken with other councillors about becoming the next deputy mayor.

"I've spoken to all my colleagues over the last few days and I'm confident I will have the support from my colleagues to take on the role,” Cr Byrnes said.

"I've also been encouraged by many in the community to put up my hand.”

If elected, Cr Byrnes said he would look forward to the representing the community in the new role.

"It would be an honour to serve as deputy mayor,” he said.

"I would bring enthusiasm, I've had a year on local government now so I could bring that to the role and I would bring some energy.”

Current Deputy Mayor Chris Cherry said she had found the role very "rewarding” but hadn't yet decided whether she'd run again.

"It's been a great experience but it would be good to have someone else have a go,” Cr Cherry said.

The mayor's position is held for a two-year term, with Cr Katie Milne set to remain in the post for another year.