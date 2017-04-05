24°
Council's flood efforts continue without fleet

Aisling Brennan
| 5th Apr 2017 5:39 PM
Tweed MP Geoff Provest with Tweed Shire Council Works Co-ordinator Frank Castellano indicating the height the flood waters reached on the trucks.
Tweed MP Geoff Provest with Tweed Shire Council Works Co-ordinator Frank Castellano indicating the height the flood waters reached on the trucks.

WHILE the flood has caused significant damage to the Tweed Shire Council's fleet of vehicles and equipment, council staff continue to rebuild the region.

Up to 90% of council's fleet of vehicles and equipment has been damaged by floodwater, impacting their ability to respond to some areas in the shire.

Council's works coordinator Frank Castellano said the South Murwillumbah plant alone had 35 items worth at least $8 million damaged by the flood.

"I lost some vital stuff I use everyday,” Mr Castellano said.

"I couldn't get in here on Friday. I lost everything in the office. I lost all of the computers.”

But despite loss of equipment, Mr Castellano said council staff had been working tirelessly to ensure the community gets back on track.

"They all get together and they go harder,” he said.

"Some of the guys I normally have to push during the week, they're just jumping into it.

"They live here too, that's their friends out there. A lot of our guys have been effected, I've got guys at home who can't come into work because they're dealing with all their losses.”

Tweed MP Geoff Provest, who assessed the damage at the South Murwillumbah plant today, said council had given it their all throughout the floods to ensure everyone remained safe.

"They've been first class and even during the flood, they rebuilt a road and reconnected sewerage during the middle of it,” Mr Provest said.

"Being here on Monday and seeing how it is now, a lot of the roads are cleared and the mud's gone, there's collections everywhere.

"There were eight bridges out, there's still a number of bridges out, they're dealing with some land slippages and just trying to get to those people in the remote areas.”

Mr Provest said the community should be thankful for the hard work of council staff, who also were dealing with the damage of the floods on their own properties.

"I can understand there is some frustration but it's been a major event. It's the biggest flood we've had since 1954, if not bigger and it's a catastrophe,” Mr Provest said.

"Some of the council workers at the depot have been working since Saturday and have not stopped. "They're just as much heroes as our SES, they didn't let our community down. They were out they're doing their best.”

The Gold Coast City and Ballina Shire Councils have loaned some of its fleet to Tweed Shire Council to continue routine works throughout the region.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  ballina shire council cyclone debbie geoff provest gold coast city council tweed flood tweed flood 2017 tweed shire council

