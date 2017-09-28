25°
Council's Kenya program 'changing lives'

FRESH FRONTIERS: Sky Juice projects director Larry James, Tweed Kenya Mentoring Program's founder and Kenyan co-ordinator Olita Ogonjo, and Tweed Shire Council construction engineer Robert Hanby at the Sky Juice factory in Tweed Heads South.
Liana Turner
CLEAN, safe water is something Tweed residents could easily take for granted.

The Tweed Shire Council's staff have long been running the Tweed Kenya Mentoring Program in conjunction with SkyJuice, a producer of water purification technology based in Tweed Heads South.

Kenyan coordinator Olita Ogonjo, who recently visited the council and SkyJuice Factory, said while some cultural shifts had been essential, the program had been making huge changes for communities back home.

He said the residents had built an economy and a sense of community around the SkyJuice facilities.

"These things are saving lives where I come from so they do mean a lot.”

Mr Ogonjo said many children, who would otherwise spend much of their time seeking water, were now freed to spend more time in school.

Skyjuice director Larry James said it was rewarding to see the company's products help Kenyan communities.

He said one of the big challenges had been helping people to understand the value of clean water.

"We've been spending years in frontier land educating people about how it works,” he said.

"We've had to show you have to buy clean water because there's a cost associated with it.”

Council construction engineer Robert Handby said it was great to see the project make a difference.

