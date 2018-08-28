Council's next step in raising Clarrie Hall Dam wall

BIG PLANS: Council proposes to raise the wall at Clarrie Hall Dam to treble the capacity of the existing dam.

TWEED Shire Council is one step closer to starting the mammoth project of raising the Clarrie Hall Dam wall, after the NSW Department of Planning requested an Environmental Impact Statement for the proposal.

The dam wall project is one of the largest infrastructure projects currently on the council's drawing board and is aimed at catering for the shire's long-term water needs.

Council will now engage a qualified consultant to prepare the EIS in accordance with the secretary's environmental assessment requirements to improve the Tweed District water supply and meet the demands of the shire's growing population by 2026.

The EIS will then be placed on public exhibition and the community will be encouraged to make submissions in support or otherwise of the project, detailing any concerns they may have.

It is anticipated the EIS will take between 12 and 18 months to prepare and will likely be placed on public exhibition by early 2020.

Staff are continuing to work with the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust to ensure vegetation restoration at Clarrie Hall Dam is managed in accordance with new biodiversity legislation.

For more information on the project and to subscribe to receive project updates, visit www.yoursaytweed.com.au/ClarrieHallDam.