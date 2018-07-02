Council's plan to upgrade Tweed Coast Rd to four lanes

UPGRADE: Tweed Shire Council is proposing to upgrade Tweed Coast Road to four lanes.

TWEED Shire Council is hopeful it will be able to fast track plans to upgrade Tweed Coast Road, following the NSW State Government's final decision on the Tweed Valley Hospital site.

The State Government announced today the Tweed Valley Hospital will be built on the originally proposed site at Cudgen, following weeks of extra community consultation.

The announcement of the chosen hospital site means council will now work towards improving the surrounding roads and infrastructure to sustain urban growth, including plans to increase Tweed Coast Road to four lanes.

"The four-laning of Tweed Coast Road from Chinderah to Casuarina is required for the future urban development of Kingscliff and Kings Forest and has been included in council's Tweed Road Development Strategy for many years,” council's director of engineering David Oxenham told the Tweed Daily News.

"A new hospital along this route will benefit from this proposed road upgrade.”

Council's manager of roads and stormwater Danny Rose said council was in the process of applying for funding under the Federal Regional Growth Fund to complete the upgrades.

"If successful, we have until June 2022 to complete the project, so design, investigations, approvals and service relocations will have to commence immediately,” Mr Rose said.

"On-ground works probably won't be evident until late 2019. I don't have a time-frame for the process, but have assumed we will know by the end of the calendar year whether or not we are successful.”

Mr Rose said he was hopeful the hospital might encourage the government to approve the funding - but whether successful or not, the project would still go ahead at a later date.

"If unsuccessful, the project will be put on hold, and timing of the road upgrade works will be programmed according to funding from developer contributions and other grant opportunities and discussions with the major developers on the route, (including) Gales Holdings at West Kingscliff and Leda at Kings Forest,” he said.

The draft Tweed Road Development Strategy currently on public exhibition identifies the need to four-lane Tweed Coast Road from the Chinderah interchange to Casuarina Town Centre.

Submissions for the draft Tweed Road Development Strategy, which includes 51 road upgrade projects across the shire, close on July 3. For more information, visit www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/ OnExhibition.