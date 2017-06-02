21°
News

Council's spending $1M in Land and Environment Court

Aisling Brennan
| 2nd Jun 2017 4:54 PM
COURT CASE: Big 4 Caravan Park manager Ian Beadel from Hastings Point is appealing the council's decision to reject his DA to redevelop the park's water slide. It is one of seven cases currently before the Land and Environment Court.
COURT CASE: Big 4 Caravan Park manager Ian Beadel from Hastings Point is appealing the council's decision to reject his DA to redevelop the park's water slide. It is one of seven cases currently before the Land and Environment Court. Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TWEED Shire Council is set to spend up to $1million defending its decisions in a spate of legal suits before the Land and Environment Court.

Seven cases appealing council decisions on development applications are now before the court.

While the council can't comment on individual cases for legal reasons, councillor Warren Polglase said the cost to ratepayers was an "enormous shock”.

"We allocated $400,000 (in the 2016-17 financial budget) and we're about to spend $1million,” Cr Polglase said.

"So that's a bit of a challenge to the shire.”

Cr Polglase said the council was required to defend its decisions but that could be costly.

"When council goes to court, council officers can't act for council so they have to get outside assistance and that comes at an extreme expense,” he said.

"Our town planning department has thoroughly researched (each DA) but it's then the elected members who knock it back. That sends a bad signal to a lot of small businesses.”

Cr Polglase said the council had to "get better at what we do” to ensure there were no more unnecessary court appeals.

"The money used we've got to pull out of other functions of council, meaning we may have to pull money out of council's essential services,” he said.

Current Land and Environment Court cases

DA15/0201 - 17 Lot Community Title Subdivision, 40 Creek St, Hastings Point.

DA15/0641 - 2 lot subdivision, 768-770 Casuarina Way, Casuarina.

DA15/1064 - Redevelopment of water slide playground at Lot 1 DP1014298, Tweed Coast Rd, Hastings Point.

DA16/0059 - Demolition of existing building, erection of service station and ancillary signage and roadworks in Alma St, Hayes Lane and Tweed Valley Way, South Murwillumbah.

DA16/0355 - 60 lot subdivision, 26 Tringa St, Tweed Heads West.

DA16/0527 - Demolition of existing structures and erection of a residential flat building (seven units) and swimming pool, 204 Marine Pde, Kingscliff.

DA10/0737 - Alterations to existing highway service centre comprising of two new diesel refuelling points, expansion of truck refuelling canopy, new truck parking area (36 new bays) and the replacement of existing truck parking area with additional car parking spaces and dedicated bus drop-off area, 1 Ozone St, Chinderah.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  appeals development application land and environment court tweed shire council

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Council's spending $1M in Land and Environment Court

Council's spending $1M in Land and Environment Court

Council is currently facing seven appeals in the LEC.

Mayor of the South celebrates milestones

REFLECTIONS: Phil Taylor where it all started at Taylors Corner. INSET: A screen grab from the Rebel Films documentary Taylor Made of a young Phil Taylor taking part in an early instalment of the Banana Festival.

Phil Taylor celebrates birthday

Our blue line is being 'stretched too thin'

Police

STAFF shortages are putting the lives of local police at risk.

Federal Budget dished up on menu

Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells.

Tweed businesses find out what the budget means for them.

Local Partners

Experts explain how box jellyfish could be in Tweed

A Cabarita mother was stung by a box jellyfish in 2015.

Mayor of the South celebrates milestones

REFLECTIONS: Phil Taylor where it all started at Taylors Corner. INSET: A screen grab from the Rebel Films documentary Taylor Made of a young Phil Taylor taking part in an early instalment of the Banana Festival.

Phil Taylor celebrates birthday

Peter and Bambi: The comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Gig guide: Get the blues in Broadbeach

Russell Morris will perform at The Star Gold Coast as part of Blues on Broadbeach on Friday, May 19

Festival fun and top shelf gigs

Alicia Silverstone spills Clueless secrets, 22 years on

Alicia Silverstone has dished out the gossip on her iconic Clueless role that turned her into a '90s screen legend

Kyle throws cold water on Idol gossip

Kyle Sandilands.

Former Idol judge 'bored' by role

Karl Stefanovic: 'I'm over it, I hope Australia is as well'

TODAY show host slams tabloid Daily Mail

DJI Spark: the drone you fly with a wave of your hands

DJI launch of mini drone Spark in Sydney.

Mini camera drone launches in Australia from $859

Ed Sheeran's Aussie promoter says more tickets will be offered

Never fear, Sheeran fans. More tickets are on their way.

UK star's promoter begs Australian fans to be patient.

'AS IF': Clueless turns 22, Alicia Silverstone spills goss

It was all about the clothes

Silverstone surprised fans at a screening of Clueless

MOVIE REVIEW: Something's been lost in translation in Baywatch film adaptation

Dwayne Johnson, AKA The Rock, and Zac Efron star in Baywatch.

The men are the sex objects in musclebound Baywatch

Tranquil Over 55&#39;s Living

24/1 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Town House 2 2 1 $340,000 ...

Located in a private over 55's enclave surrounded by serene manicured gardens, this immaculately presented villa is ready for the new owners to move in and enjoy a...

Well Maintained Apartment a Short Walk to the Heart of Coolangatta

18/72 Dutton Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 2 2 $460,000 ...

FIRST INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 20TH MAY 12:00 - 12:30PM This two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit presents great value for money a short walk to everything...

A Massive 1035m2 block offering Space, Peace and Privacy

18 Fir Street, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 $460,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JUNE 3RD 1:00 - 1:30PM Adjoining a large, grassy reserve at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac this home has undergone a full...

Single Level Brick and Tile Home Close to all Amenities

6 Firetail Court, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 2 $575,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JUNE 3RD 11:00 - 11:30AM The home offers four bedrooms, main with ceiling fans and built in wardrobes, while the main has the...

Quirky Treetop Hideaway - TLC Required

50 Dilgara Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 3 2 $595,000

INSPECTION BY APPOINTMENT THIS SATURDAY FROM 1.00-1.30PM. CALL GAVIN TO REGISTER. Nestled away amongst the treetops on Tugun Hill and just moments from...

Requiring TLC but the Location Alone is Worth Raising your Hand on Auction Day

20 Domain Road, Currumbin 4223

House 3 3 1 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JUNE 3RD 12:00 - 12:30PM Perched in a desirable, quiet cul-de-sac this unique cottage has had just one owner and is perfectly...

Private, Double Storey Family Home Just minutes from the Sand

4 Attinga Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 1 3 Auction On-Site

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JUNE 3RD 11:00 - 11:30AM Enjoying the best of both worlds, this home is surrounded by natural bushland in a quiet cul-de-sac...

On the waterfront side of Kennedy Drive, this property offers the ideal live in or investment opportunities

4/198 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $269,000

A small balcony to watch the river from and the security of the second level walk up. The functional kitchen offers a pantry, wall oven, hot plates, range hood...

Sought After Parkes Lane

58 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $790,000 ...

OPEN HOME SCHEDULED THIS SATURDAY 3RD JUNE FROM 1:00 - 1:30PM. Located in the very popular town of Terranora, set on half an acre (2,044m2) of useable land...

Prime Blue Chip Opportunity On Kingy Hill

9 Rob Roy Crescent, Kingscliff 2487

House 5 2 2 $995,000

This dual living home with expansive ocean views to the north over Cook Island and sunset views of Mt Warning is situated less than 500 metres to stunning beaches...

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Luxurious Tweed River living

1604/53 Bay St, Tweed Heads

Check out this week's feature property.

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!