Council's spending $1M in Land and Environment Court

COURT CASE: Big 4 Caravan Park manager Ian Beadel from Hastings Point is appealing the council's decision to reject his DA to redevelop the park's water slide. It is one of seven cases currently before the Land and Environment Court.

TWEED Shire Council is set to spend up to $1million defending its decisions in a spate of legal suits before the Land and Environment Court.

Seven cases appealing council decisions on development applications are now before the court.

While the council can't comment on individual cases for legal reasons, councillor Warren Polglase said the cost to ratepayers was an "enormous shock”.

"We allocated $400,000 (in the 2016-17 financial budget) and we're about to spend $1million,” Cr Polglase said.

"So that's a bit of a challenge to the shire.”

Cr Polglase said the council was required to defend its decisions but that could be costly.

"When council goes to court, council officers can't act for council so they have to get outside assistance and that comes at an extreme expense,” he said.

"Our town planning department has thoroughly researched (each DA) but it's then the elected members who knock it back. That sends a bad signal to a lot of small businesses.”

Cr Polglase said the council had to "get better at what we do” to ensure there were no more unnecessary court appeals.

"The money used we've got to pull out of other functions of council, meaning we may have to pull money out of council's essential services,” he said.

Current Land and Environment Court cases

DA15/0201 - 17 Lot Community Title Subdivision, 40 Creek St, Hastings Point.

DA15/0641 - 2 lot subdivision, 768-770 Casuarina Way, Casuarina.

DA15/1064 - Redevelopment of water slide playground at Lot 1 DP1014298, Tweed Coast Rd, Hastings Point.

DA16/0059 - Demolition of existing building, erection of service station and ancillary signage and roadworks in Alma St, Hayes Lane and Tweed Valley Way, South Murwillumbah.

DA16/0355 - 60 lot subdivision, 26 Tringa St, Tweed Heads West.

DA16/0527 - Demolition of existing structures and erection of a residential flat building (seven units) and swimming pool, 204 Marine Pde, Kingscliff.

DA10/0737 - Alterations to existing highway service centre comprising of two new diesel refuelling points, expansion of truck refuelling canopy, new truck parking area (36 new bays) and the replacement of existing truck parking area with additional car parking spaces and dedicated bus drop-off area, 1 Ozone St, Chinderah.