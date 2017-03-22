Council's three-bin road show launches this week

A Tweed resident throws out some dirty nappies in the Tweed Shire Council red bin, which is changing to a fortnightly pick-up in July.

RESIDENTS who have concerns about the upcoming three-bin system will be able to have all of their questions answered by council during its education road show.

The road show will begin at Tweed City Shopping Centre on Tuesday, March 21 and will include information stalls at centres and markets throughout Tweed Shire, including Murwillumbah, Bogangar, Casuarina, Tweed Heads, Banora Point and Pottsville.

The council's co-ordinator waste services, Rod Dawson, says the road show will help people better understand the changes to Tweed residential bin services, which will come into effect on July 1.

"The three-bin system will bring a number of changes to collection services for urban households from July 1 and there's a lot of interest among residents,” Mr Dawson said.

"The new bin service, incorporating a new green-bin organics service for food and garden waste, will bring major improvements in reusing and recycling much of our waste to keep it out of landfill.

"It's important residents are well informed about the changes including what goes into each bin and how frequently each bin will be collected, to ensure the new service is as effective as possible.”

The road show will also be attending Sunnyside Shopping Centre in Murwillumbah, Kingscliff Village, Cabartia Beach Shopping Centre, Casuarina Village Town Centre, Murwillumbah Farmers Market and Pottsville Beach Market.