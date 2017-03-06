Council's water debate continues

The 6m truck which is currently in use for the water extraction on Urliup Rd.

A TWEED water extraction company's request to increase the size of its transport trucks will have to wait another two months for approval.

Currently the applicant, Larry Karlos, has consent to use six metre trucks for a maximum of six deliveries a day, or 12 trips per day, to transport water for commercial purposes from his Urliup Rd property in Bilambil.

Mr Karlos is seeking to increase the size of the trucks to 19m for the same number of trips per day.

His development application is also asking the Tweed Shire Council to improve the road conditions of Urliup Rd to accommodate the proposed trucks at a cost of $260,230.

But council voted on Thursday to defer its decision to May 11 to give Mr Karlos more time to address their concerns.

Mayor Katie Milne said she believed it was unsuitable for council to approve the request for 19m trucks without further information about improving the road.

"You can't operate a 19m truck without the approval of this road application,” Cr Milne said. "It would be very difficult to assess an application if we didn't necessarily understand how it would be implemented.”

Cr Warren Polglase said it was disappointing council was restricting a Tweed business from operating at full capacity.

"What I'm asking council to do is give the business the opportunity to keep operating while we further assess the DA on the road,” Cr Polglase said.

Tweed Water Alliance spokesman Jeremy Tager said the community was already seeing a reduction of water in their creeks and bores and the notion of such large trucks on this road was "absurd”.