Countdown hits one year until GC2018

Daniel McKenzie
| 4th Apr 2017 9:04 AM
Gold Coast Olympic swimmer Cameron McEvoy poses for a photograph after being announced as a Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Ambassador.
Gold Coast Olympic swimmer Cameron McEvoy poses for a photograph after being announced as a Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Ambassador. DAN HIMBRECHTS

SURFERS Paradise's iconic clock ticked down to exactly one year until the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth games today.

With a breakfast in Broadbeach this morning with GC2018 Ambassador, Sally Pearson OAM, Australian Commonwealth Games Team Chef de Mission Steve Moneghetti AM, GOLDOC Chairman Peter Beattie AC and CEO Mark Peters, City of Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate and a host of other top-flight athletes, celebrations are well underway.

The breakfast kicks-off a range of celebrations across the country to mark the countdown, as the Queen's Baton relay makes its way around the globe.

Surfers Paradise Beach will host three hours of public activities from 5.30pm, including performances from Brisbane group Sheppard, Sunset City, aerial performances and Bleach* festival's light projection show.

Young fans love Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi.
Young fans love Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi. Daniel McKenzie

Borobi and GC2018 Mascots will be on hand for young fans and athletes, Giaan Rooney OAM, Cate Campbell OAM, Moneghetti and Shannon Eckstein will also be a part of festivities, where the public can try their hand at the various sport demonstrations and meet and mingle with athletes in the activation zone along the Esplanade.

