Country comes to the coast

Brooke Lambert is a local artist who will be performing at Groundwater Country Music Festival at Broadbeach. Brooke and her guitar at The Loose Moose at Broadbeach. Glenn Hampson

COUNTRY artist Brooke Lambert was 17 when she wrote her first song about heartbreak.

The now 27-year-old grew up in Jacobs Well watching the Country Music Channel and one day dreamt of being a country music artist.

That dream has well as truly come true as she prepares to play the Groundwater Country Music Festival in Broadbeach for the second time alongside artists such as Davisson Brothers Band, Lee Kernaghan and Beccy Cole.

The Singer songwriter and storyteller at heart now resides in Highland Park and just released her latest single Flight Risk last week.

Like famous country singers before her, Ms Lambert uses her real life experience, including heartbreak, as writing inspiration.

"The older I get, the more life experience I have, and that has allowed my song writing to develop and change,” she said."I always write about things that are happening to me and real, authentic experiences because that kind of music has more heart."I like to tell stories through my music.”

While Ms Lambert has enjoyed national success - her leading singles I'll Wait For You and You Don't Own Me are both seen on CMC today, and enjoy plays across KIX Country, 98.9, Hot Tomato, Juice and The Wolf Australia - she loves coming back to the Coast for shows. "It's really exciting playing to a home crowd, because I usually play in Tamworth,” she said.

"When I play on the Coast, it's great because all my family and friends turn up, even people I worked with like five years ago will come and watch.

"Everyone has been really supportive of my career.”

The Groundwater Country Music Festival will feature 50 top shelf acts across 15 stages throughout Broadbeach's bars, restaurants, streets and parks.

The festival celebrated its inaugural year in June 2013 with 20,000 attending over the three days with this number jumping to a whopping 65,000 boot scooters in 2018.

Formerly known as the Broadbeach Country Music Festival, Groundwater is now in its seventh year and has cemented its reputation of bringing together high calibre international and Australian artists to Broadbeach for free entertainment.

The 2019 festival bill also includes Songs of Johnny Cash' featuring Tex Perkins & the Tennessee Four with Rachael Tidd, and John Schumann and Shane Howard of Redgum and Goanna present Songs that Changed our Country.

Groundwater Country Music Festival is on Friday to Sunday at various locations around Broadbeach. Entry is free.