Queen dumped so country can ‘leave colonial past behind’

In a shock move, the Queen has been told she is no longer wanted as figurehead of this nation as it moves to become a republic.

In a shock move, the Queen has been told she is no longer wanted as figurehead of this nation as it moves to become a republic.

The Queen will be dumped by a commonwealth country as it strives to leave behind its "colonial past".

Barbados will remove the Queen as official head of state next year.

The nation has plans to achieve full sovereignty as part of celebrations to mark its 55th independence anniversary in next November.

Australia held a failed republican referendum in 1999.

The move was announced in a speech written by Prime minister Mia Mottley and read by the country's governor-general, Dame Sandra Mason.

The speech quoted a caution issued by Barbados' first premier, Errol Barrow against "loitering on colonial premises".

It said: "The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind.

"Barbadians want a Barbadian head of state.

"This is the ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of achieving.

"Hence, Barbados will take the next logical step toward full sovereignty and become a republic by the time we celebrate our 55th anniversary of independence."

Although the country became free of colonial rule in 1966, the Queen has remained its constitutional monarch.

Talks for the country to remove the Queen as head of state began decades ago with a constitutional review committee's recommendation that the country becomes a republic in 1998.

A majority of countries in the Caribbean have held on to formal links with the UK even after gaining independence.

When Barbados becomes a republic, it would join Trinidad and Tobago, Dominica and Guyana as countries that have chosen to remove the Queen as its head of state.

In 2003, plans of breaking ties with the British monarchy were ramped up when Barbados replaced the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, which is based in London with the Caribbean Court of Justice.

Former Prime Minister Owen Arthur decided to call for a referendum on becoming a republic in 2005.

The vote, however, had been called off due to concerns raised by the Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The Queen. Picture: Getty

MORE NEWS

Harry Styles makes call on Aussie tour

Trump wanted to 'take out' dictator

China moves to punish Australia

Past administrations of Barbados' neighbour, Jamaica, have made promises of plans to also make the island a republic, but no concrete steps have been taken to begin the process.

Jamaica's Prime Minister, Andrew Holness has said he would put the issue to citizens in a "grand referendum".

If Jamaica becomes a republic, it would mean all the 'Big Four' in the Carribean Community (CARICOM), which includes Barbados, Trinidad and Tobado and Guyana (CARICOM) would have removed the British monarchy as its head of state.

Originally published as Queen to be dumped to 'leave colonial past behind'