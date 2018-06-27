Couple airlifted to hospital after trapped in car

Tweed Valley emergency services attend a Motor vehicle crash and perform a rescue on both the driver and passenger Tyalgum Road near Tyalgum.

A MAN and a woman have been airlifted to hospital after their car ran off the road and hit a tree down an embankment near Tyalgum.

A NSW police media spokesperson said a male driver and female passenger became trapped after the car hit a tree on Tyalgum Rd, around 3.5km from the Kyogle Rd junction, at about 1.40pm today.

Both were freed by emergency services and airlifted to hospital with multiple injuries.

Fire and Rescue NSW, Ambulance NSW, NSW Police and the Volunteer Rescue Association were all called to assist.

* This article has been updated following new information from police. A separate accident involving a truck occured in Murwillumbah earlier today.

EARLIER:

TWO people are trapped in a vehicle which has crashed into an embankment and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is on its way to the scene.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said they were called around 1.30pm to an incident on Tyalgum Rd near Sharps Rd, at Tyalgum.

"We have sent three crews and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter has also been called,” he said.

"A car has crashed down an embankment and there are two passengers trapped.”

The spokesman said two men in their 30s were being assessed and treated by paramedics.

"The two patients in the vehicle are both trapped at the moment and one appears to be unconscious,” he said.

"One has minor injuries and the other has serious injuries,” he said.

He said a Fire & Rescue NSW crew was also on its way and police were in attendance.

More to come.