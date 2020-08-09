Couple arrested after rammming police cars in stolen utility

One of the NSW Police cars damaged at an incident in Tweed Heads on Saturday, August 8.

A MAN and a woman, both Queensland residents, have been charged after two marked police vehicles were allegedly rammed by a stolen utility.

About 2pm on Saturday, August 8, officers from Tweed/Byron Police Area Command received information about a stolen Holden Colorado utility travelling south on the Pacific Highway near the Queensland / NSW border.

Police noticed the vehicle near the Kennedy Drive on-ramp at Tweed Heads, and commenced a pursuit, which was terminated after a short time, due to safety concerns.

About 2.15pm, the stolen utility was located in the underground car park of a unit on Thomson St, Tweed Heads.

Two vehicles from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command parked in the driveway and officers approached the Holden on foot.

As a male senior constable approached, the Holden drove towards him, before hitting one of the unoccupied police vehicles.

It’s alleged the Holden reversed and rammed the second unoccupied police vehicle before driving from the scene.

Both police vehicles sustained extensive damage, however, the officers were not injured.

The Holden was later found unoccupied on Island Dr and a search of the surrounding area was conducted; however, the occupants were not located.

Following inquiries, the passenger of the Holden – an 18-year-old woman – was arrested on Florene St, Tweed Heads, about 6.30pm.

The West Mackay woman was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.

Following further inquiries, the driver – a 20-year-old man – was arrested at a hospital at Tweed Heads just before 11pm.

The Mackay man was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously, use offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, receive property stolen outside NSW and use class A vehicle with unauthorised number plate affixed.

Police will allege in court that the Holden Colorado was stolen from a dealership in Mackay, Queensland, on Wednesday, August 5.

The pair were both refused bail to appear at Lismore Bail Court today.