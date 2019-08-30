Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Natasha (middle) with sisters and bridesmaids Kahla Hawksworth (left) and Rachel Tredwen (right).
Natasha (middle) with sisters and bridesmaids Kahla Hawksworth (left) and Rachel Tredwen (right). Elizabeth James - Soda Wedding P
Lifestyle

Couple enjoy a 'perfect day'

28th Aug 2019 4:12 PM

AFTER five years together, Tate Curtain and Natasha Leigh Curtain (nee Empen) tied the knot.

On May 18 the couple were wed at an intimate ceremony at Braeside Chapel at Merrimac in front of family and friends.

Natasha, the daughter of Kurt and Sharon Empen and Tate, the son of Gerard and Amanda Curtain were first engaged back on March 5, 2017.

"We met through McDonald's where we were both managers and the rest is history," Natasha said.

 

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

Tate had best man David Blaxland and groomsman Elliot Curtain by his side, while Natasha had her sisters, Rachel Tredwen and Kahla Hawksworth, as bridesmaids.

The pair honeymooned at the Sunshine Coast.

"We moved to the Gold Coast in 2015 to experience a city lifestyle and pursue career opportunities," Natasha said.

"A few months before our wedding we made a big decision to move back to our local home town to be closer to family and explore more career opportunities.

"Our wedding day was everything we wanted and more.

"It was the perfect weather and the perfect day."

wedding
Stanthorpe Border Post

Top Stories

    Hero cop’s mum: ‘Let the scum rot in jail’

    premium_icon Hero cop’s mum: ‘Let the scum rot in jail’

    Crime HE’S the cop killer who was controversially freed on parole in April – now ‘the scum is back where he belongs’, says the victim’s mum.

    Former deputy mayor of the Tweed Shire wants back in

    premium_icon Former deputy mayor of the Tweed Shire wants back in

    News Race for deputy heats up with another contender

    Council set to review next draft of land strategy

    premium_icon Council set to review next draft of land strategy

    News ANOTHER draft of the Tweed Shire Council’s Rural Land Strategy which has circled...

    After 22 years, search finally ramps up for missing Marion

    premium_icon After 22 years, search finally ramps up for missing Marion

    News "We have had some wins which are bittersweet"