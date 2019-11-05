Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Townsville couple Simon Walker and Sherei Anderson have been found dead at Goldsborough after going hiking. Picture: Facebook
Townsville couple Simon Walker and Sherei Anderson have been found dead at Goldsborough after going hiking. Picture: Facebook
News

Couple found dead in bushland

by Grace Mason
5th Nov 2019 12:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE bodies of two people, believed to be a Townsville couple, have been located in the Goldsborough area, southwest of Cairns.

The man and woman's bodies were located late yesterday in the remote area.

They are believed to be Townsville couple Simon Walker, 24, and Sherei Anderson, 32, reported missing after they failed to turn up to work on Monday.

According to a Facebook post about the missing couple, they had plans to camp in the Goldsborough Valley area and return home on Sunday.

Townsville couple Simon Walker and Sherei Anderson went missing during a camping trip in Goldsborough. Picture: Facebook
Townsville couple Simon Walker and Sherei Anderson went missing during a camping trip in Goldsborough. Picture: Facebook

The post said they had not been heard from since last Wednesday when they left to go camping.

Police are expected to address media about the deaths later today.

A police spokesman said the couple were reported missing in the Cairns area yesterday after failing to attend their respective work places.

"A search conducted in the Goldsborough area late yesterday resulted in the location of two deceased persons, believed to be the missing pair," he said.

Police are yet to say how the pair died.

More Stories

goldsborough valley sherei anderson simon walker townsville couple

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia needs more climb bans following Uluru

        premium_icon Australia needs more climb bans following Uluru

        Opinion As calls for an Uluru-style climb ban to be introduced to Mt Warning gains momentum, writes Tory Shepherd

        Coast woman’s elaborate fraud to fuel addiction

        premium_icon Coast woman’s elaborate fraud to fuel addiction

        News Addiction for woman started when she was hit by a car

        ‘The dog just lunged at me’

        premium_icon ‘The dog just lunged at me’

        News She spent two nights in hospital. Warning: Graphic content

        How to pick a Melbourne Cup winner

        How to pick a Melbourne Cup winner

        Horses Don't know who to back in the Melbourne Cup? Find tips here