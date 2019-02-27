Cruise ship chaos as couple left behind

It sure pays to be on time, especially when it comes to catching a flight or, in this case, boarding a cruise ship.

In an incident caught on video earlier this month, a couple have been captured frantically running alongside a cruise ship after arriving at the terminal in the Bahamas 45 minutes after the all-aboard call time.

The clip posted to Youtube shows the man and woman trying desperately to wave down Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas cruise ship as it pulled away at 4.15pm from Nassau port in the Bahamas.

The couple were left stranded after arriving back to the cruise terminal 45 minutes late.

According to the person who shot the video after witnessing the incident from a nearby cruise ship, ground crew started packing up the gangway for a prompt 4.15pm departure. Five minutes after doors closed and the cruise was set to depart, the couple arrived at the port and soon realised their fate.

As the ship pulls away, the couple run alongside with the man screaming 'nooooo' before both passengers stop in their tracks, and watch the ship drift away.

The couple watches on as the ship moves away form the port.

After three minutes, the ship starts blaring its departure horn signalling a final goobye to the port - and the helpless couple are left behind.

The downtrodden duo seek help from port workers, but appear to be left on their own as they walk down the dock as the ship breaks away.

News.com.au has contacted Royal Caribbean for comment.

The couple try and get assistance from port workers before realising they're on their own.

According to Escape, if a passanger does miss the ship, there are ways to get your trip back on track.

The advice is to always carry the cruise lines emergency contact number in your smartphone, or have them written down.

These numbers should be on the daily program so remember to take it with you when getting off at a port.

A passenger should make immediate contact with ship representatives, both by phone and at the terminal, to figure out your action plan.

The couple were left stranded after arriving far too late for their boarding in the Bahamas.

Keep your credit cards and passport or photocopy of the main passport page with you while on shore - you may need them.

You can catch up to the ship at its next port of call and the ship's representatives will help get you there, but it will be at your cost including any transport and accommodation.

One cruise line's contract states: "Guest is responsible for the cost of the transfer, including but not limited to, governmental fees, visa fees, subsistence, lodging, airfare, launch fare, car hire or agency fees."

Some ports may be relatively close and easily accessible, but miss the ship in Vancouver and you may be looking at a flight to Hawaii if crossing the Pacific, or trying to get to isolated towns in Alaska if the trip is headed north.