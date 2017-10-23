Couple offers reward for engagement ring lost on holiday

Residents have been urged to keep an eye out for this ring.

A SYDNEY couple have made a plea for residents to keep an eye out after they lost an engagement ring while on holidays on the Tweed.

Gina Steel said she believed she lost her ring, which she had worn for 54 years, in the Point Danger, Queen Elizabeth Park or Rainbow Bay areas on October 14 or 15.

The ring has three stones, one high set and two low set in a twist.

Mrs Steel and husband Ron have offered a substantial award for the ring's return.

"This has huge sentimental value... and I'm desperate to get it back," Mrs Steel said.

If found, please phone 0419214757.