23°
News

Couple offers reward for engagement ring lost on holiday

Residents have been urged to keep an eye out for this ring.
Residents have been urged to keep an eye out for this ring. contributed
Liana Turner
by

A SYDNEY couple have made a plea for residents to keep an eye out after they lost an engagement ring while on holidays on the Tweed.

Gina Steel said she believed she lost her ring, which she had worn for 54 years, in the Point Danger, Queen Elizabeth Park or Rainbow Bay areas on October 14 or 15.

The ring has three stones, one high set and two low set in a twist.

Mrs Steel and husband Ron have offered a substantial award for the ring's return.

"This has huge sentimental value... and I'm desperate to get it back," Mrs Steel said.

If found, please phone 0419214757.

Tweed Daily News
Councillors support same-sex marriage on the big screen

Councillors support same-sex marriage on the big screen

The same-sex marriage postal survey closes on Tuesday, November 7.

Tram plans 'vital' for town's future

TRANSPORT NEEDED: Tweed MP Geoff Provest with Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Andrew Constance and Minister for Road Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey at Monday morning's announcement.

State government backs plans for transport expansion

Four things to do on the Tweed this week

No Caption

Classic carnival, town clean-up and vintage tunes on offer

Man to face court over weapon dramas

SHARP CONSEQUENCE: A Tweed Heads South man has been charged with several weapon-related offences.

Man charged after allegedly taking weapons to Tweed homes

Local Partners