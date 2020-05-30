Couple ties the knot in drive-through wedding

Rowan and Emma Doherty, with daughter Charlee and jher friend Mya, were married by HIT105 host and marriage celebrant Abby Coleman.

EMMA Doherty did not ever think she would be married by a radio host in a drive-through but strange times call for unique solutions.

The 38-year-old married long-time partner Rowan this week after 15 years together.

The Laidley couple was due to be wed this year but COVID-19 forced them to scrap those plans as family from interstate would be unable to attend.

Mrs Doherty, née Kidd, said it was the insistence of the couple's six-year-old daughter Charlee that led them to taking the plunge.

"My husband came home one day and said people can do drive-through weddings now," she said.

"That sort of planted that seed in my head.

"I thought, you know what? Why not? Let's just bring it back to the basics and not get carried away with the glitz and glamour and stress of everything. We were able to enjoy the moment. It was lovely.

"I couldn't have asked for anything more. It was perfect."

HIT105 host Abby Coleman, who is a qualified marriage celebrant, married the pair at Zambrero Heathwood.

"We've had kids, we've bought the house and now we've gotten married," Mrs Doherty said.

"So we've sort of it done it backwards. We got there eventually.

"All (daughter Charlee) wanted for Christmas is for us to get married … all because my surname is not the same as hers and her fathers.

"She's one of those Disney fairytale sort of romantic, all about true love and happily ever after.

"We got ours.

"Family can watch the video and celebrate from a distance."

Once things return to something resembling normal, the Dohertys hope to go on a cruise for their honeymoon.

Their big day was soured slightly as Mrs Doherty got a phone call right after the wedding to say their dog had given birth to one stillborn puppy.

They later learnt she had lost all of her puppies.

"We went from cloud nine to desperation," she said.

"We're still waiting on news on her and how she's going."