Menu
Login
WINNERS: Becca Harley and husband Daniel Smith will fly to Thailand to celebrate their second honeymoon with their winnings from Gold Coast Airport's Mega Giveaway competition.
WINNERS: Becca Harley and husband Daniel Smith will fly to Thailand to celebrate their second honeymoon with their winnings from Gold Coast Airport's Mega Giveaway competition. Contributed
News

Couple to get second crack at honeymoon

20th Mar 2019 11:00 AM

A MELBOURNE couple who travelled to the Gold Coast on their honeymoon, will now get to go on their dream overseas holiday after winning $5000.

Becca Harley and Daniel Smith were in the Gold Coast last November, when they entered a Gold Coast Airport competition.

The pair entered while ordering a meal at the airport, and have now become the holders of a $5000 Webjet eGift card.

The pair are using their winnings to go to Thailand on their second trip as a married couple.

"We really wanted to go overseas for our honeymoon but we couldn't afford it,” she said. "We had a great time on the Coast, staying at Springbrook and Surfers Paradise, and were on our way home when we filled in the entry ticket.

"When I heard we had won the prize I was just in shock - I thought it was a joke! I've never won anything before.”

There were more than 8000 entries into the competition, with five runners-up receiving a $1000 Webjet eGift Card.

Gold Coast Airport Chief Operating Officer Marion Charlton thanked participating stores for their enthusiasm in promoting the competition.

competition winners gold coast airport honeymoon
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Law firm demands probe following Kingscliff death

    Law firm demands probe following Kingscliff death

    Politics Lawyers want inquiry commitment ahead of election.

    • 20th Mar 2019 11:55 AM
    Bangalow man on bestiality charges returns to court

    Bangalow man on bestiality charges returns to court

    Crime He is accused of 200-plus offences including bestiality, assault

    • 20th Mar 2019 11:15 AM
    Major upgrade promised for road

    Major upgrade promised for road

    Politics Kennedy drive to recieve upgrade if Labor elected

    Hospital site issue intensifies

    Hospital site issue intensifies

    News Election issue heats up ahead of Saturday's vote