Couple to get second crack at honeymoon

WINNERS: Becca Harley and husband Daniel Smith will fly to Thailand to celebrate their second honeymoon with their winnings from Gold Coast Airport's Mega Giveaway competition. Contributed

A MELBOURNE couple who travelled to the Gold Coast on their honeymoon, will now get to go on their dream overseas holiday after winning $5000.

Becca Harley and Daniel Smith were in the Gold Coast last November, when they entered a Gold Coast Airport competition.

The pair entered while ordering a meal at the airport, and have now become the holders of a $5000 Webjet eGift card.

The pair are using their winnings to go to Thailand on their second trip as a married couple.

"We really wanted to go overseas for our honeymoon but we couldn't afford it,” she said. "We had a great time on the Coast, staying at Springbrook and Surfers Paradise, and were on our way home when we filled in the entry ticket.

"When I heard we had won the prize I was just in shock - I thought it was a joke! I've never won anything before.”

There were more than 8000 entries into the competition, with five runners-up receiving a $1000 Webjet eGift Card.

Gold Coast Airport Chief Operating Officer Marion Charlton thanked participating stores for their enthusiasm in promoting the competition.