Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Child
Child
News

Hot car girl's death: Couple to stay behind bars

by SAM FLANAGAN
28th Nov 2020 10:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Townsville couple charged with manslaughter over the death of a three year old girl will stay behind bars on remand for at least two weeks as they seek legal help.

Represented by lawyer Lyndell O'Connor, Laura Black had her case adjourned until December 14 in Townsville Magistrates Court.

The two week adjournment is so that Black can seek Legal Aid. Black did not appear in court this morning.

Laura Black seen being led away by police at Townsville University Hospital. It comes after a woman arrived at the Townsville University Hospital with a dead child in her car.
Laura Black seen being led away by police at Townsville University Hospital. It comes after a woman arrived at the Townsville University Hospital with a dead child in her car.

Black and Aaron Hill, 29, were charged with manslaughter after a three-year-old Townsville girl was allegedly left to die in a hot car.

They discovered the dead girl and rushed her to Townsville University Hospital about 2.45pm yesterday.

Ms O'Connor couldn't handle co-accused Hill's case as well.

Hill, who appeared in custody, asked for an adjournment until December 14.

Both were remanded in custody.

Originally published as Couple to stay behind bars after manslaughter charges

More Stories

editors picks hot weather manslaughter toddler death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        25,000 pub and club jobs overnight if venue rules ease

        Premium Content 25,000 pub and club jobs overnight if venue rules ease

        News Pubs are poised to immediately create 9000 jobs and clubs 16,000 if the government can give them a roadmap out of COVID.

        Buyer of $22m beachfront Byron mansion revealed

        Premium Content Buyer of $22m beachfront Byron mansion revealed

        Property Hollywood stars Zac Efron and Matt Damon were rumoured to want it

        Northern Rivers’ towns set to hit low 40s this weekend

        Premium Content Northern Rivers’ towns set to hit low 40s this weekend

        News A POTENTIALLY dangerous heatwave is set to roll across the region in the coming...

        ’White hot outrage’ over superschool proposal

        Premium Content ’White hot outrage’ over superschool proposal

        News FOR Murwillumbah locals, their schools are a part of their history, sense of...