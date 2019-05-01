Couples are signing 'Baby-nups' before getting pregnant

Expectant parents often think they are prepared for what they might be facing when their new baby arrives. But, they quickly find themselves in the trenches of parenting, fighting to stay awake and fighting with each other.

So, in a new trend, parents are entering into contracts, similar to marriage prenuptial agreements to nut out exactly what their expectations are before there is a baby around to complicate things.

This is probably a sensible thing to do, but at the same time, isn't sharing the load fairly just something we should be able to expect when we choose to have a child with someone?

Parade Magazine in the US reported on the trend, saying that many parents are finding it helpful to have their roles and chores all laid out and divided.

The magazine spoke to a couple who took organisation to a new level using a project management app called Asana to keep their lives running to a military precision.

Husband, Daniel Ilkovich, who lives in Brooklyn, N.Y., also took a similar approach when it came time to plan for becoming a party of three.

"We really wanted to have a plan in place before the baby arrived," Julie Hochheiser Ilkovich, told the outlet.

The app assigns tasks like chores, but also routine day to day things like placing online orders and picking up groceries.

"Every morning and every evening is assigned to someone," Julie says. "It's no-negotiation, but we can trade if necessary. We both having extremely demanding jobs, and it just helps bring some clarity to the insanity that is parenthood."

Could a contract really help you to avoid the fights that nearly all new parents have? Or, are there other strategies you could use to approach these problems?

Kidspot previously spoke to clinical psychologist, Sally-Anne McCormack about how new parents should avoid their most common fights.

"Sleep deprivation is probably the biggest issue, which then amplifies and leads to challenges in daily functioning and a parent's coping mechanisms," she said.

Tiredness and broken sleep comes as a big shock for lots of parents. Managing sleeping deprivation when you are sleep deprived is a challenge itself. Talk about your sleep needs with your partner before the baby is born and plan accordingly. Have a look at our sane mother's baby sleep guide.

"Babies commonly don't start sleeping through the night until six months of age or more so it's a long time to be sleep deprived," says early childhood nurse, Jane Barry.

'Sleep when the baby sleeps' is one of those general pieces of advice you hear but it's not always that simple. Enlist some help. If your partner is home let them do simple tasks with the baby or ask for help from your parents and friends.

Night time is going to be difficult, so acknowledge that everyone is tired and try not to take on additional tasks outside looking after the baby.

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.