A POLICE officer caught more than four times over the drink driving limit has had his case adjourned in court while a report is prepared.

Darren James Steel was due to front Tweed Heads court last Monday following a January 31 incident where his car went off the road and through a fence.

The crash happened at 12.45pm at Leisure Dr, Banora Point.

The 53-year-old officer was off duty at the time and returned a high-range reading of 0.202.

The matter was adjourned until April 5.