Court rules on sick child sex abuser

A former Rockhampton businessman jailed for child sex crimes will remain behind bars, a court ruled today.

Former Rockhampton businessman Andrew Ross McDonagh, 56, sexually abused multiple boys in Central Queensland, giving them alcohol before subjecting them to depraved sex acts and pornography.

In 2016, McDonagh was jailed for five years after being found guilty of administering a drug for the purpose of a sexual act, 17 charges of indecent treatment of a child and possessing child abuse material.



The 12-year-old victim had met McDonagh at a scout camp in 2002, and was given alcohol then shown pornography and subjected to lewd sex acts on three different dates.

Queensland Police charged McDonagh in 2015 after a complaint was made, and he was later caught with 47 movies and 264 images of naked children.

At the time he was on a suspended sentence after he tried to give a 14-year-old boy alcohol, showed him porn and tried to touch him indecently.

Earlier in 2007, he had been sentenced to 16 months’ jail after he used pornographic videos and sex toys to try and entice young boys into sex.

He also performed lewd sex acts in front of them, but when he tried to make physical contact and kiss one of the boys, the boy punched McDonagh and fought him off.

McDonagh was due for release on July 30, but the Brisbane Supreme Court ruled that he posed too much of a danger to society.

During a hearing into his case two weeks ago, three psychiatrists gave evidence that McDonagh suffered from a pedophilic disorder and a sexual deviance towards “underage pubescent males”.

The court was told he had always refused treatment but had recently said that he wished to engage with counselling for his sex offending.

One psychiatrist told the court that if McDonagh was released on a supervision order without treatment he would “still fall at the top end under the moderately high risk”.

In a judgment handed down this morning, Justice David Jackson ordered that McDonagh should stay in jail for an indefinite period.

“Because of the paramount consideration of the need to ensure the adequate protection of the community, in my view, that results in the conclusion that the respondent should be ordered to be detained in custody for an indefinite term for control, care or treatment,” Justice Jackson said.

